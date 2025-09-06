Mary’s role in God’s plan

Tomorrow, Roman Catholics, Orthodox (Eastern Catholics), and Anglicans commemorate the birth of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Why? Because her role is central in salvation history. For Roman Catholics, Anglicans and Orthodox, Mary, being the Mother of the Messiah, is the human participant in the Incarnation by giving birth to Jesus, who is both God and man. By agreeing to bear Jesus, Mary actively cooperated with God’s plan of salvation from its inception.

Mary is a model of obedience and faith. Through her “yes” at the Annunciation, she accepted God’s will, allowing Jesus to be born and begin his redemptive work. She continued to cooperate with God’s plan by standing with Jesus at the Cross, becoming the Mother of the Church, and continues to intercede for believers today. Her “yes” to the angel’s announcement serves as a powerful example of humility, obedience and deep faith for all believers.

Through her Immaculate Conception, Mary was conceived without original sin and highlights God’s preparation of her for her unique role, making her perfectly suited to be the mother of the Savior.

At the foot of the Cross, Jesus entrusted his mother to John, and by extension to all believers, establishing her as the mother of the Church.

Meanwhile, as part of the upcoming 46th National Reservist Week (NRW) celebration, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) through the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Reserve Force Development successfully conducted the NRW Simultaneous Fun Run last 30 August.

The activity gathered 3,770 officers and enlisted personnel of the AFP comprising the active, reservists, and reservist administrators from the Unified Commands and Major Service Reserve Commands.

In his message, MGen. Gerold N. Gagan, PAF, Deputy Chief of Staff for Reserve Force Development, J9, emphasized that the Fun Run was more than just a physical activity. He described it as a symbol of unity and collective action, where “hundreds of steps and hundreds of smiles” represent the shared commitment of all the participants.

He underscored that the event signified a cause greater than themselves, reflecting the deeper meaning of the run beyond its physical aspect. Most importantly, he stressed the vital role of AFP Reservists, declaring that they are not merely a standby force but active frontliners in peace-building, reliable partners in nation-building, and steadfast guardians of the people’s safety and security.

The Fun Run was one of the highlights leading to the NRW 2025 celebration, showcasing the strength, unity, and unwavering commitment of the AFP Reserve Force in serving the nation.

And please allow me to greet the following Police Commissioned Officers (PCO) who were confirmed in their respective posts, namely, PLtGen. Bernard M. Banac, Acting Deputy PNP Chief for Administration; PMGen. Robert Alexander A. Morico II, Acting Director, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group; PBGen. Paul Kenneth T. Lucas, Regional Director, Police Regional Office 4A (Calabarzon); and PBGen. Jack L. Wanky, Deputy Regional Director for Administration, NCRPO.