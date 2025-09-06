Japan backs BARMM peace, growth

Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya made his third visit to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) from 4 to 6 September, strengthening Japan’s continuing support for peace, democracy, and inclusive growth in the region.

This follows his earlier visits to Cotabato City and nearby areas in June 2024 and Tawi-Tawi in mid-2025.

Japan has been a steady partner in Mindanao’s peace process for over two decades, contributing more than $515 million to over 100 development projects through the Japan-Bangsamoro Initiatives for Reconstruction and Development (J-BIRD), under its Official Development Assistance (ODA) program.

On 4 September, Ambassador Endo traveled to Upi, Maguindanao del Norte, for the launch of the “Partnership for Informed Voting in BARMM,” a key component of Japan’s electoral assistance program.

The event also gathered top officials, including Commission on Elections (Comelec) Commissioner Atty. Aimee Ferolino and UNDP Philippines Resident Representative Dr. Selva Ramachandran.

The initiative is part of a JPY 234 million grant from the Government of Japan, carried out by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). It aims to strengthen voter awareness and encourage inclusive participation — particularly among women, indigenous peoples, and vulnerable communities — ahead of the first-ever Bangsamoro Parliamentary Election.

Among its main efforts are a multilingual radio program, a voter education mobile app, and digital kiosks that make election information more accessible.

Earlier this year, the project turned over essential digital equipment like satellite communication units, servers, and SD-WAN solutions to support Comelec’s backend systems.

In July, the project also launched the e-SOCE platform, which streamlines the submission of Statements of Contributions and Expenditures to promote post-election transparency.

Speaking during the event, Ambassador Endo emphasized the significance of the upcoming elections and Japan’s support for democratic development in BARMM.

He said, “As we stand side-by-side in this first Bangsamoro Parliamentary Election, may each ballot be a building block of BARMM’s progress. Let these elections lead to a bright future — one that carries the hopes and dreams of the Bangsamoro people.”

Ambassador Endo also visited one of the schools in Upi that is part of the “Farm-to-School Meals Program,” a Japan-supported project implemented by the World Food Programme (WFP).

The initiative aims to provide daily nutritious meals to around 10,000 students in select municipalities across BARMM, while also supporting local agriculture by sourcing ingredients from nearby farmers.

During his visit, the Ambassador helped parents and volunteers prepare and serve food to the children. He also engaged in conversations with local farmers who supply vegetables and other produce to the program, strengthening the connection between school communities and local livelihoods.

In Cotabato City, Ambassador Endo led the ceremonial turnover of disaster response equipment to the BARMM Ministry of Public Works (MPW).

The event was held inside the BARMM Government Compound and was attended by Assistant Senior Minister Abdulla M. Cusain and MPW Director General Danilo A. Ong.

The Government of Japan, through a JPY 957 million grant, provided heavy equipment to enhance BARMM’s disaster preparedness and infrastructure development efforts.

At the ceremony, four brand-new wheel loaders were officially handed over.

More equipment — including dump trucks, excavators, and aquatic plant harvesters — will arrive in batches in the coming months.

This support is part of a broader initiative to boost BARMM’s capacity to respond quickly to natural disasters and improve local road networks.

Endo praised the region’s foresight, saying, “As both Japan and the Philippines are highly vulnerable to natural disasters, I applaud the MPW’s strategic approach. May every task carried out with these machines reflect the shared goodwill between our two countries.”

As the Bangsamoro region prepares for a historic election and continues to rebuild with stronger systems and infrastructure, Japan remains a committed and trusted partner — walking hand-in-hand with BARMM toward peace, resilience and lasting development.