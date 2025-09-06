DPWH: 5 Luzon road sections closed due to Southwest Monsoon and LPA

As of 10:00 AM, Saturday, 6 September 2025, five (5) national road sections in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and Cagayan Valley Region have been rendered impassable to all types of vehicles due to the combined effects of the Southwest Monsoon and a low-pressure area (LPA).

In a report to Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon, the Bureau of Maintenance confirmed that, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to ensure prompt response during calamities, warning signs have been installed to guide motorists, and DPWH Quick Response Teams are conducting clearing operations for the immediate reopening of affected roads.

The following road sections are currently closed:

Baguio–Itogon Road (Tertiary Road), K0263+200, Sitio Goldfield, Brgy. Poblacion, Itogon, Benguet, due to soil collapse

Balbalan–Pinukpuk Road (Tertiary Road), K0522+800–K0522+820, Pinukpuk Jct., Pinukpuk, Kalinga, due to soil collapse

Lubuagan–Batong Buhay–Abra Bdry Road (Tertiary Road), K0476+250, Balatoc, Pasil, Kalinga, due to soil and rock collapse

Cabagan–Sta. Maria Road (Secondary Road), Cabagan–Sta. Maria Overflow Bridge, K0451+462–K0451+942, Brgy. Casibarag Norte, Cabagan, Isabela and Maozzozzin, Sta. Maria, Isabela, due to high water elevation

Cagayan–Apayao Road (Tertiary Road), Itawes Overflow Bridge 1, K0519+(-706)–K0519+(-678), Sta. Barbara, Cagayan–Apayao Road, Piat, Cagayan, due to scoured bridge approach

Meanwhile, two (2) national road sections are passable only to light vehicles:

Kennon Road (Primary Road), K0223+020, Sitio Camp 2, Brgy. Twin Peaks, and along rockshed approach, Camp 6, Tuba, Benguet, due to soil collapse, damaged slope protection, and road slip

Luyang–Poo–Lazi Road (Tertiary Road), K0018+250–K0018+300, Cangomantong, Lazi, Siquijor, due to road slip

As part of ongoing preparedness efforts, 7,209 personnel and 1,347 pieces of equipment have been prepositioned and deployed as Quick Response Assets across Luzon, the Negros Island Region, and Region VIII.