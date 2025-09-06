3 fall over P270K drug bust

More than P270,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized from three high-value targets in a buy-bust operation in San Mateo, Rizal, on Friday night.

The suspects, identified only by their aliases Dexter, Toto, and Michael, are residents of Barangay Sta. Ana, San Mateo.

Police said the three were arrested in an anti-drug operation conducted by the San Mateo Municipal Police Station’s drug enforcement team along Mariano Street, Libis Cristi Compound, Barangay Sta. Ana, around 9:20 p.m.

Seized from them were seven heat-sealed plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing about 41 grams, valued at P278,800; a black and red eyeglass case; a brown leather wallet; a driver’s license; two cell phones; five P100 bills; and a marked P500 bill used in the operation.

The suspects are detained at the San Mateo police custodial facility while facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.