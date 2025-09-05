What to bring to the Bar exams according to the Supreme Court

With just a few days to go before the start of what has been described as the very difficult Bar examinations, Supreme Court Associate Justice and Bar chairperson Amy C. Lazaro-Javier issued a final list of important reminders for examinees.

The three-day Bar examinations are scheduled for 7, 10, and 14 September in 14 local testing centers nationwide.

Justice Lazaro-Javier stressed that thorough preparation extends beyond legal knowledge, as she advised candidates to follow the Bar bulletins and notices, which detail everything from permitted items to actionable behavior.

Examinees were reminded to prepare their laptops by ensuring they have Examplify Version 3.8.0 installed.

They must also memorize their login credentials, set the default font to Times New Roman, size 14, and download both the morning and afternoon exams before arriving at their testing center.

The advisory provides a detailed list of what examinees should bring, including a laptop with its charger, a printed copy of their Notice of Admission (NOA), and a valid identification card.

They are also told to bring essentials like a printed copy of their signed Honor Code and Health Declaration, as well as a packed lunch, snacks, and water in reusable containers.

Justice Lazaro-Javier reiterated that a no single-use plastics policy will be strictly enforced, and personal items such as pens, pencils, hard copies of legal references, and hygiene products are permitted.

They are also reminded to safeguard their health and well-being and be mindful of circumstances at their respective local testing centers.

The advisory also stresses the importance of following the dress code and being aware of traffic restrictions to ensure a smooth and timely arrival.

The magistrate reminded candidates that lack of knowledge of any of the rules, or unintentional non-compliance, will not be excused. With these instructions, thousands of aspiring lawyers are now in the final hours of a journey that culminates on Sunday.