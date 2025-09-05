Solon pushes more dialysis units for indigents

A lawmaker has introduced a bill that would require all government hospitals to establish dialysis units and provide free treatment for indigent patients.

As vice chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Senator Camille Villar said the measure is part of her commitment to making essential health services accessible to all Filipinos.

According to data, one Filipino dies every hour from kidney failure, and cases are rising by about 15 percent annually. With dialysis sessions costing between P2,000 to P4,500 each, and patients needing an average of three sessions per week, the cost is often out of reach for minimum wage earners.

“Healthcare is a right, not a privilege,” Villar said in a statement. “For our kababayans battling kidney disease, dialysis should not be out of reach. This bill ensures that no one is left behind, especially those in need.”

Under the proposed law, government hospitals would have two years to set up dialysis units. The Department of Social Welfare and Development would be responsible for certifying which patients are considered indigent and therefore eligible for free treatment.

Villar, who recently attended the inauguration of new medical facilities at the Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center, also highlighted her family’s long-standing advocacy for accessible healthcare.