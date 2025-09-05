Sandigan acquits Mexico mayor of multiple graft, malversation raps

City of San Fernando, Pampanga — The Sandiganbayan has acquitted former Mexico, Pampanga Mayor Teddy Tumang and seven others of multiple graft and malversation charges, citing a lack of evidence.

In a 32-page decision, the Sandiganbayan’s Second Division granted a motion to dismiss charges against Tumang and his co-accused, who included former Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) chairperson Marlon Maniacup, BAC Vice Chairman Jesus Punzalan, Municipal Accountant Perlita Lagman, and BAC members Lucila Agento, Luz Bondoc and Romeo Razon. Also cleared was William Colis, the owner of Buyu Trading and Construction.

The group had faced 64 counts of graft and seven counts of malversation in connection with alleged irregularities in the procurement of construction materials for road repair projects between 2009 and 2010.

To recall, the charges — filed in 2023 by the Ombudsman — were based on claims that the municipality had failed to hold public bidding, used alternative procurement methods without justification, made premature payments and questioned the eligibility of Buyu Trading.

However, the Sandiganbayan’s ruling stated there was no evidence of bad faith, gross negligence or personal gain on the part of the accused officials, even if some procurement rules may have been breached.