More than minutes: Why every doctor’s consultation has value

The invisible effort of ‘free’ consultations

These days, it’s common to receive a call or message from a patient who just wants “a quick answer.” Doctors often give in, out of compassion and responsibility.

But these seemingly small encounters carry weight. On the other end of the line, the physician is thinking through risks, weighing options, and shouldering the legal and ethical responsibility for what they say — without the benefit of seeing the patient in person.

It may feel like a favor, but it is still medical care. And just like the quiet time doctors spend after clinic reviewing labs or adjusting prescriptions, it is work — behind the scenes, but no less important.

In fact, phone and text consults often demand even more focused expertise, as the physician must rely on limited information and still arrive at a safe recommendation for the patient.

Why quick doesn’t mean cheap

Some patients feel shortchanged if their doctor spends less time with them. But a shorter visit does not mean less value. If anything, it reflects efficiency.

We don’t expect a mechanic to charge less for finding the problem in minutes, nor a lawyer to give free advice just because it came over the phone. Yet doctors, for some reason, are often expected to equate value with length.

A fast, accurate consult spares the patient unnecessary tests, medications, prolonged anxiety, expense and above all: Time. What feels like “too short” to the patient may, in fact, be the most cost-effective and safest care they could receive.

The human cost

Doctors are often expected to be endlessly available — answering messages late at night, reviewing labs on weekends, or picking up urgent calls without hesitation. While many do this out of dedication, it comes at a personal cost: Time with family, rest, sleep and well-being. In any other profession, after-hours services would merit additional fees. For physicians, these sacrifices are too often dismissed as part of the job.

Medicine is a vocation, yes, but it is also labor, a doctor’s livelihood. And like any job, it deserves fair compensation. When society undervalues consultations — when we equate payment with minutes spent rather than expertise given — we risk burning out the very people entrusted with our health. Doctors who are drained, unsupported, and unappreciated cannot serve their patients well in the long run.

Respecting the doctor-patient relationship

At the core of every consultation, whether five minutes or 30, is trust. Patients come to doctors not just for answers, but for guidance, reassurance, and accountability. Paying for a consultation is not about purchasing time — it is about respecting the responsibility a doctor assumes every time they care for someone.

Valuing what cannot be measured

Doctors deserve to be compensated fairly, whether the consult is short, long, in person, or over the phone. Because what patients are truly paying for is not minutes. You are paying for peace of mind, for safety, for the privilege of having someone carry the burden of decision-making in matters of life and death. And that is worth far more than the ticking of a clock.