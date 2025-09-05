More than minutes: Why every doctor’s consultation has value

After one consultation the other day, I handed my patient her prescription and laboratory requests for her next follow-up visit. We had spent barely 10 minutes together and she looked at me with a mix of surprise and hesitation. She asked, half-joking, “Doc, that’s it? When we first met, our consultation was much longer. Do I still have to pay your full fee?”
It’s a question many doctors encounter, sometimes unspoken, sometimes said outright. If a consultation lasts only five minutes, shouldn’t it cost less than one that stretches to half an hour? And what about those calls or messages where doctors give advice on the fly — shouldn’t those be free?
The truth is that the value of a medical consultation has little to do with the number of minutes spent, and everything to do with what those minutes mean.
The weight of a five-minute consult
There are times when the answer comes quickly.
A patient walks in with classic symptoms, and within moments, a diagnosis is clear. The prescription is written and the consultation ends. But what the patient sees as a “short visit” is really the result of years — sometimes decades — of training, study, and experience.
The ability to reach an accurate diagnosis swiftly is not luck. It is earned through sleepless nights during medical training, countless exams passed and countless more patients seen.
When a patient pays for a consultation, they are not paying for minutes on a clock. They are paying for access to knowledge that could take a lifetime for others to acquire.
The invisible effort of ‘free’ consultations
These days, it’s common to receive a call or message from a patient who just wants “a quick answer.” Doctors often give in, out of compassion and responsibility.
But these seemingly small encounters carry weight. On the other end of the line, the physician is thinking through risks, weighing options, and shouldering the legal and ethical responsibility for what they say — without the benefit of seeing the patient in person.
It may feel like a favor, but it is still medical care. And just like the quiet time doctors spend after clinic reviewing labs or adjusting prescriptions, it is work — behind the scenes, but no less important.
In fact, phone and text consults often demand even more focused expertise, as the physician must rely on limited information and still arrive at a safe recommendation for the patient.
Why quick doesn’t mean cheap
Some patients feel shortchanged if their doctor spends less time with them. But a shorter visit does not mean less value. If anything, it reflects efficiency.
We don’t expect a mechanic to charge less for finding the problem in minutes, nor a lawyer to give free advice just because it came over the phone. Yet doctors, for some reason, are often expected to equate value with length.
A fast, accurate consult spares the patient unnecessary tests, medications, prolonged anxiety, expense and above all: Time. What feels like “too short” to the patient may, in fact, be the most cost-effective and safest care they could receive.
The human cost
Doctors are often expected to be endlessly available — answering messages late at night, reviewing labs on weekends, or picking up urgent calls without hesitation. While many do this out of dedication, it comes at a personal cost: Time with family, rest, sleep and well-being. In any other profession, after-hours services would merit additional fees. For physicians, these sacrifices are too often dismissed as part of the job.
Medicine is a vocation, yes, but it is also labor, a doctor’s livelihood. And like any job, it deserves fair compensation. When society undervalues consultations — when we equate payment with minutes spent rather than expertise given — we risk burning out the very people entrusted with our health. Doctors who are drained, unsupported, and unappreciated cannot serve their patients well in the long run.
Respecting the doctor-patient relationship
At the core of every consultation, whether five minutes or 30, is trust. Patients come to doctors not just for answers, but for guidance, reassurance, and accountability. Paying for a consultation is not about purchasing time — it is about respecting the responsibility a doctor assumes every time they care for someone.
Valuing what cannot be measured
Doctors deserve to be compensated fairly, whether the consult is short, long, in person, or over the phone. Because what patients are truly paying for is not minutes. You are paying for peace of mind, for safety, for the privilege of having someone carry the burden of decision-making in matters of life and death. And that is worth far more than the ticking of a clock.