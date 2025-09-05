Life is what we make it — pets just make it more worth living

“Yes, It is a good idea for a senior to live with a pet, health permitting,” said psychiatrist Dr. Dulce Lizza R. Sahagun. “As studies have shown and life has proven — it is good for both physical and mental health — more so for those who are living alone.”

One of the things that is worth discovering in the senior years of life is just how fulfilling and happy life still can be as age creeps in.

One can truly discover the mental health benefits of getting a pet — including companionship, reduced stress, improved physical activity levels and even boosted self-esteem.

For many seniors, the thought of living alone can be a daunting and lonely one. Fortunately, there are many benefits to having a pet friend around. A pet can provide companionship that can reduce feelings of loneliness and increase motivation and energy levels.

Seniors and mental health

“Unconditional love, for starters,” added Dr. Sahagun. “That being alone makes life worth living to the fullest — and also having a sounding board that just listens.”

Companionship is perhaps the greatest benefit of having a furry friend around — it can give seniors something to look forward to each day and provide them with an outlet to express their emotions. Additionally, owning a pet can help seniors stay active by providing opportunities for physical exercise. Research has found that regular walks with a pet can improve overall physical health as well as reduce stress levels.

The bond from unconditional love and acceptance that comes from owning a pet can help increase positive thinking and self-esteem. Getting a pet for seniors is not only an excellent way to promote mental well-being, it is also a perfect way keep them engaged in life.

Effects on feelings of loneliness

Loneliness and isolation are major concerns for aging adults, particularly those who live alone or have limited access to social activities. Fortunately, owning a pet, dogs in particular, can provide emotional support and companionship, reducing feelings of loneliness as they offer unconditional love and can give seniors a sense of purpose and responsibility, boosting their self-worth and confidence. There have been many studies that have shown that owning a pet can also bring comfort during tough times, reduce stress and anxiety, and promote better mental health. With all these benefits, getting a pet for seniors is an excellent way to combat isolation and improve emotional well-being.

Seniors with pets also benefit from positive interactions with other people. Having a pet encourages them to get out of the house and socialize, especially for those with mobility issues or limited transportation. Walking their dog or going to the park allows them to meet new people, engage in conversation, and potentially form meaningful connections. Additionally, owning a dog can make it easier to start conversations with neighbors or strangers, leading to stronger relationships and feelings of belonging. Ultimately, having a pet can open up social opportunities that seniors may not have had otherwise.

Benefits for stressful situations

Experience has taught me that owning a dog offers numerous mental health benefits for seniors, especially during stressful situations.

Physical contact with a pet, such as petting or cuddling, can help reduce stress hormones like cortisol and norepinephrine and release oxytocin, which produces feelings of relaxation and comfort. This physical contact and emotional bond can provide a sense of companionship and security, which can help seniors cope with difficult emotions like anxiety and fear.

In addition, having a dog to care for and focus on provides seniors with a sense of purpose, a welcome distraction from their worries and a source of comfort and reassurance. A pet’s companionship and emotional support can help seniors manage stress and stay healthy in body and mind. Owning a pet can increase feelings of security and reduce cortisol levels, helping seniors remain calm and relaxed.

Impact on mental health

Cognitive stimulation is an important factor for seniors’ well-being as they age. Dog ownership, in particular, can provide a great source of mental stimulation for seniors, which helps keep their minds sharp and active. Taking a dog for regular walks or to the park benefits both physical and emotional health and helps stimulate the mind in new and exciting ways. Not only will seniors be exposed to different sights and sounds, but they will also be presented with various problem-solving opportunities while out walking their dog. Oh, another benefit is you always have someone who listens… and seems to understand. What better way to stay sane, right?

There are many activities such as teaching commands, playing fetch or hide-and-seek or simply observing other dog owners — that contribute to cognitive stimulation.These combined activities can help seniors stay sharp and alert while providing them with positive mental benefits of being as a pet owner.

Final thoughts

Though there may be some costs associated with getting a dog, such as food, vet bills and supplies, the rewards far outweigh any financial burden that might come along with it.

“Walking, talking and thinking out loud are just a few benefits that both the senior and their pet may benefit from,” explained Dr. Sahagun. “Dog ownership presents a sense of purpose and routine, and improves overall mental and physical health, including lowering blood pressure and having fewer bouts of depressive symptoms.”

It’s a ruff life — thank God for pets.