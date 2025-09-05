Film on the Ati people of Panay leads 48th Gawad Urian nominees

A film that tackles the struggles of the Ati people of Panay, Tumandok (The Inhabitants), clinched 11 nominations, the most among the nominees, in the 48th Gawad Urian.
Produced by Southern Lantern Studios, Terminal Six Post and Cinemalaya Foundation Inc., Tumandok is nominated in major categories of Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor as well as in categories of Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Music and Best Sound.
This is a notable achievement for a regional film and for the first feature film of husband-and-wife team Arlie Sweet Sumagaysay and Richard Jeroui Salvadico, who are based in Iloilo.
Set in the sitio of Karabangkalan, Barotac Viejo, Iloilo, Tumandok foregrounds the voices and experiences of the Ati, one of the Negrito ethnic groups in the Philippines, and the continuing struggle for ancestral land. The narrative is anchored in the story of a 16-year-old chieftain’s daughter who embodies the community’s resistance against incursions into their domain. Interwoven into the story is the oft-cited legend in which an Ati chieftain is said to have traded their land with Bornean datus, serving as a poignant counterpoint to the present-day reality in which even the mountains are increasingly contested and threatened. The ensemble is composed of non-professional Ati actors.
Tumandok has earlier been hailed at the 20th Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival in 2024, where it won Best Film and several other awards.
The nominations for this year’s film awards, widely considered as one of the most prestigious in the Philippines, were revealed around midnight of 5 September on the Facebook page of the Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino, the country’s oldest group of film critics and scholars, which gives out the awards annually.
The nominees for the Best Documentary and Best Short Film categories will be announced in the last week of September.
Just behind Tumandok in the number of nominations, Kono Basho earned 10 nominations. Produced by Cinemalaya Foundation Inc., Project 8 Projects and Mentorque Productions, it is a directorial of Jaime Pacena II, who is nominated for the Best Director category.
Meanwhile, the prison drama, Green Bones, clinched eight nominations. Produced by GMA Pictures, GMA Public Affairs, and Brightburn Entertainment, it previously bagged the Best Picture trophy at the 50th Metro Manila Film Festival in 2024.
Another notable film that earned several nominations is JL Burgos’ Alipato at Muog, which is a contender in the Best Film category, one of the rare times that a documentary is nominated for Best Film. It is also nominated in the Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography and Best Editing categories.
This documentary chronicles, through testimonials, animation and unseen footage, the relentless, painful quest for truth and justice of the family of activist Jonas Burgos, who was abducted at noon in a crowded mall in 2007.
Also revealed by the Manunuri was the recipient of the Natatanging Gawad Urian award. This year, actor Dante Rivero will be honored with the lifetime achievement award
The awarding ceremony of the 48th Gawad Urian will be held at De La Salle University on 11 October.
Check tribune.net.ph for the full list of nominees (except in the categories of documentary and short film).