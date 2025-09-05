Film on the Ati people of Panay leads 48th Gawad Urian nominees

A film that tackles the struggles of the Ati people of Panay, Tumandok (The Inhabitants), clinched 11 nominations, the most among the nominees, in the 48th Gawad Urian.

Produced by Southern Lantern Studios, Terminal Six Post and Cinemalaya Foundation Inc., Tumandok is nominated in major categories of Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor as well as in categories of Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Music and Best Sound.

This is a notable achievement for a regional film and for the first feature film of husband-and-wife team Arlie Sweet Sumagaysay and Richard Jeroui Salvadico, who are based in Iloilo.

Set in the sitio of Karabangkalan, Barotac Viejo, Iloilo, Tumandok foregrounds the voices and experiences of the Ati, one of the Negrito ethnic groups in the Philippines, and the continuing struggle for ancestral land. The narrative is anchored in the story of a 16-year-old chieftain’s daughter who embodies the community’s resistance against incursions into their domain. Interwoven into the story is the oft-cited legend in which an Ati chieftain is said to have traded their land with Bornean datus, serving as a poignant counterpoint to the present-day reality in which even the mountains are increasingly contested and threatened. The ensemble is composed of non-professional Ati actors.

Tumandok has earlier been hailed at the 20th Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival in 2024, where it won Best Film and several other awards.

The nominations for this year’s film awards, widely considered as one of the most prestigious in the Philippines, were revealed around midnight of 5 September on the Facebook page of the Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino, the country’s oldest group of film critics and scholars, which gives out the awards annually.

The nominees for the Best Documentary and Best Short Film categories will be announced in the last week of September.