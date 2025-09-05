ECCP forum urges deeper investment in Filipino workforce

The European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) called on both government and industry leaders to put people at the center of economic development by investing more heavily in upskilling, lifelong learning, and inclusive workplace practices during its 2025 Future of Work Forum held on 4 September in Makati.

The high-level forum, themed “People First: Strengthening the Workforce for a Future-Ready Economy,” convened government officials, industry leaders, educators, and labor experts to tackle how the Philippines can keep pace with technological disruption and globalization.

ECCP Executive Director Florian Gottein opened the event by stressing that the country’s strongest asset remains its people.

“In a technological world that’s rapidly changing, evolving, and with intense global competition, we believe that an economy’s greatest asset is its people. By investing in our workforce, in our human capital – by putting people first – we can build a more competitive, inclusive, and resilient Philippines,” Gottein said.

Calls for stronger collaboration

Officials from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), European Union, TESDA, and education reform advocates echoed this call, emphasizing the need for stronger collaboration between government, academe, and the private sector.

DOLE Assistant Secretary Lennard Serrano urged industries to take a more proactive stance, saying, “Industry must play a greater role, not only as users of skills, but as active partners in shaping, investing in, and sustaining the workforce.”

EU Delegation to the Philippines Head of Cooperation Dr. Marco Gemmer highlighted the broader opportunities tied to the free trade agreement (FTA) with Europe.

“Beyond the expansion of trade and investment, the FTA paves the way for knowledge transfer, technology sharing, and the creation of high-value activities in the country. With its vibrant workforce, European companies see the Philippines not just as a market, but as a place where talent can grow,” he noted.

Jack Madrid, president of the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP), underscored the importance of human capital investment in the IT-BPM industry.

“The private sector cannot afford to be a bystander. We must invest not only in technology, but also in the talent of the future. It’s not just about the tech, but about the human who will manage the tech,” Madrid stressed.

From the global economic perspective, World Bank Lead Economist Gonzalo Varela noted that the impact of artificial intelligence will depend on how it is developed and deployed.

“AI can be developed in a way that augments the skills of workers or in a way that substitutes them. There is no determinism,” he said, stressing that the technology should not be viewed solely as a threat to jobs.

Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Executive Director David Bungallon emphasized industry participation in training programs.

“Skills are the foundation of competitiveness. A workforce that is skilled and adaptable drives productivity, attracts investment, and sustains innovation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Karol Mark Yee, Executive Director of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II), highlighted the urgency of education reforms that directly link school completion to gainful employment.

Sustaining momentum

The forum concluded with ECCP Treasurer Albert Perez reminding stakeholders to continue the momentum beyond the one-day event.

“We must never forget the human, in human capital… let us take everything we have learned and use it as a call for action to create responsive and inclusive workforce policies,” he emphasized.

ECCP Human Capital Committee Co-chair Atty. Jon Zuniga added that addressing systemic challenges is key to ensuring Filipino talent remains competitive amid global change.