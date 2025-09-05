Eala wins back-to-back matches in Mexico

Alex Eala won back-to-bak matches to advance to the semifinal of the Guadalajara 125 Open in Mexixo.

First, Eala finished off Varvara Lepchenko of the United States, 6-7, 7-6, 6-2, in the Round of 16 after the match was suspended due to heavu dounpour.

The Rafael Nadal Academy then proceeded to sweep past Nicole Fossa Huergo of Italy, 7-6, 6-2, in the quarterfinal hours later to get to the semifinal.

Eala will face American netter Kayla Day for a chance to advance to the final and artempt to win her first Women's Tennis Association crown.