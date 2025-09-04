PSE taps Bloomberg to court global investors

The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) is looking to attract more international investors through a new partnership with Bloomberg, focusing on global outreach, education, and market transparency.

Under the collaboration formalized on Thursday, both organizations will host virtual roadshows, C-suite roundtables, and other investor-focused events.

They will also explore enhanced training programs for Philippine-based investor relations professionals to help local firms better communicate with global markets.

“Our capital markets are home to some of Asia’s most exciting companies. We want to amplify their growth and expansion initiatives, and sustainability endeavors,” PSE President and CEO Ramon Monzon said.

“We trust that upcoming discussions with market participants will spur more global interest in these listed firms and our markets,” he added.

Bing Li, Head of APAC at Bloomberg, said the outreach signals growing openness in the Philippine market.

“As global investors seek greater exposure to Southeast Asian assets, they will inevitably be drawn to those markets that show an appetite to grow and evolve in ways comparable to other financial centers around the world,” Li said.

“This initiative can start an important dialogue with local market participants about how they can better tell their story to global investors through transparency and data,” he added.

The partnership is expected to elevate the visibility of Philippine-listed companies abroad while promoting discussions on market development and innovation, strengthening the country’s position in the region’s capital markets.