Negros Power hits milestones, eyes RE, sitio electrification

The first year of operation for Negros Power in Central Negros has been a “baptism of fire,” according to president and CEO Roel Castro, but the power utility firm is already showing tangible progress.

Speaking at a forum, Castro acknowledged the difficulties the company faced in taking over operations from the Central Negros Electric Cooperative (CENECO).

“It’s very challenging, we have gone through all the baptism of fires,” Castro said, describing the hurdles encountered during the initial transition. Despite these, he added that Negros Power is ahead of schedule in its five-year development plan.

Negros Power assumed management of CENECO’s franchise area through a joint venture agreement, inheriting a system loss of 12 percent, which has already been reduced to 7 percent under the company’s operational improvements.

Rites of initiation

One of the early obstacles was a significant setback at the Alijis Substation in Barangay Alijis, Bacolod City. The 37.5-MegaVolt Ampere (MVA) facility, with seven feeders, suffered an internal explosion, temporarily cutting electricity to approximately 47,000 consumers.

Despite the challenges, the company has made significant investments toward modernization. Of the P2.5 billion allocated for the five-year plan, approximately P1.2 billion has already been utilized.

Castro assured that additional funds will be committed if needed to complete infrastructure upgrades.

Negros Power has also prioritized rural electrification. With a P250-million budget dedicated to energizing around 232 sitios in the franchise area, the company has already connected about 30 sitios, benefiting over 1,000 families. Castro pledged that the remaining sitios will receive power within three years.

Addressing renewable energy initiatives, Castro highlighted that roughly 33 percent of the firm’s electricity — around 40 megawatts — is sourced from geothermal power generated by Green Core Geothermal Inc. and Energy Development Corp. This focus on clean energy aligns with Negros Power’s commitment to a reliable and environmentally responsible electricity supply for the region.

Regarding the company’s planned underground cabling along Lacson Street, Castro clarified that only Negros Power’s lines can be removed for the time being, with telecommunications lines remaining in place.