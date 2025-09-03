vivo V60: A portrait master with power to match

The vivo V60 has arrived in the Philippines, and after a month of using it as a daily driver, I can say this device isn’t just another mid-premium smartphone — it’s a workhorse dressed like a flagship. Co-engineered with ZEISS, it carries forward vivo’s imaging legacy while adding muscle in battery life, performance, and durability. For someone like me, a simple man who doesn’t complain unless something is truly wrong, the V60 passed my real-world test with flying colors.
Portraits redefined with ZEISS
The highlight of the vivo V60 is its 50MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera, built with the same Sony IMX882 sensor found in the vivo X200 FE. With a large 1/1.95-inch base, F/2.65 aperture, and up to 100x zoom, this lens captures every detail from afar, whether you’re at a roadshow, concert, or sports event. More than just numbers, it genuinely gave me the confidence to leave my DSLR at home. The images were crisp, vibrant, and surprisingly professional for a phone priced under P31,000.
What sets the V60 apart is the ZEISS Multifocal Portrait system. With classic 23mm, 35mm, and 50mm focal lengths, vivo now adds 85mm and 100mm — perfect for outdoor portraits. The 85mm balances the subject and background gracefully, while the 100mm creates cinematic close-ups that could easily pass as professional headshots. Combined with ZEISS’s color science, the phone makes portraiture simple, even for casual shooters like me.
vivo pairs ZEISS hardware with AI tools designed to inspire. The AI Four-Season Portrait lets you capture scenes in spring, summer, autumn, or winter filters — something fun in a tropical country like ours.
AI Magic Move allows you to reposition subjects and create dynamic edits in a few taps, while AI Image Expander seamlessly widens your frame to give photos more depth. These features aren’t gimmicks; they add playful yet practical touches that push users to create more.
This is my third vivo review after the Y29 and X200 FE, and if there’s one thing the brand never fails to deliver, it’s battery life. The V60 packs a massive 6500mAh BlueVolt battery, which honestly took me days before I even hit low-power mode. For heavy use — streaming, social media scrolling, emails, and music — the phone never quit early. Charging is equally impressive with 90W FlashCharge, hitting 25 percent in just 20 minutes. Features like Battery Saver and Bypass Charging extend the device’s life span.
Inside, the V60 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, boasting a 27 percent jump in CPU performance and 30 percent better GPU efficiency than its predecessor. In real-world terms, this means zero hiccups when gaming or streaming. I used it for both work and play — it became my television, radio, and email workhorse all in one. Not once did it freeze or cause headaches, only smooth sailing.
Durability is another strong suit. With IP68 and IP69 ratings, the phone is built to withstand dust and water even in the rainy season. Paired with its sleek quad-curved screen, it feels premium yet sturdy enough to handle everyday use.
The vivo V60 elevates your daily life. It takes pro-level portraits without requiring pro skills, lasts days without a recharge, and stands resilient against the elements. Most importantly, it inspires users to create and explore, whether through ZEISS optics or AI-powered features.
For its price, the V60 feels like the bridge between professional tools and personal creativity. I found myself taking more photos than ever, and that says a lot for someone who usually avoids pulling out a camera.
The vivo V60 comes in Berry Purple, Summer Blue, and Mist Gray. It is available in two configurations: the 12GB+256GB model for P28,999 and the 12GB+512GB model for P30,999. Pre-orders open today, 3 September. Get a P2,000 discount, an additional P500 off if availed through Home Credit, a vivo VIP card loaded with P6,640 worth of premium services (including broken screen insurance and 6-month extended warranty, and vivo Buds worth P1,699.)