vivo V60: A portrait master with power to match

AI tools that inspire creativity

vivo pairs ZEISS hardware with AI tools designed to inspire. The AI Four-Season Portrait lets you capture scenes in spring, summer, autumn, or winter filters — something fun in a tropical country like ours.

AI Magic Move allows you to reposition subjects and create dynamic edits in a few taps, while AI Image Expander seamlessly widens your frame to give photos more depth. These features aren’t gimmicks; they add playful yet practical touches that push users to create more.

Power that keeps going

This is my third vivo review after the Y29 and X200 FE, and if there’s one thing the brand never fails to deliver, it’s battery life. The V60 packs a massive 6500mAh BlueVolt battery, which honestly took me days before I even hit low-power mode. For heavy use — streaming, social media scrolling, emails, and music — the phone never quit early. Charging is equally impressive with 90W FlashCharge, hitting 25 percent in just 20 minutes. Features like Battery Saver and Bypass Charging extend the device’s life span.