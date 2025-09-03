SCUTTLEBUTT

A former government official, who projects himself as a righteous man and loyal follower of his boss, has been found to have a sinister past.

The lothario, known for taking strong positions on public issues, was struck by the “love virus” after falling for a much younger woman. Their affair, complete with romance, intimacy, and even a phone video, was kept discreet. They believed their secret was perfectly hidden —until the suspicions of the woman’s husband and the official’s wife finally caught up with them.

The mistress’s husband erupted in anger upon learning he had been deceived, his wife choosing an older, wealthier, and more influential man over him. To make matters more scandalous, the mistress was known to be a member of a conservative sect.

The confrontation came to a head inside their home in a quiet suburb of Metro Manila. During a heated argument, an accident occurred: the paramour fell down the stairs and struck her head on the floor. She slipped into a coma and later died in a hospital.

In his grief and rage, the widower vowed to take legal action against the public official. But faced with the man’s wealth and influence, he backpedaled.