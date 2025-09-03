Manila secures senior citizens’ milk supply

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso thanked pharmaceutical company Abbott for its continued support, particularly for its role in a city program that provides nutritional milk to senior citizens.

During a meeting, Domagoso said Abbott has been a “longtime partner” of the Manila local government, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company supplies Ensure milk for one of the mayor’s flagship programs, which aims to improve the nutrition and well-being of the city’s elderly.

Abbott cited that Manila remains its top client in the Philippines for the Ensure milk program, a testament to the city’s commitment to senior care.

Meantime, the mayor’s administration said it will sustain the partnership with Abbott to ensure that the needs of senior citizens remain a priority in its healthcare and social welfare agenda.