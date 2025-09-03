Kalinga board member seeks fair rice, corn trade

TABUK CITY, Kalinga — A Kalinga provincial board member is proposing an ordinance to protect local farmers from what he calls unfair practices by rice and corn traders.

Kalinga Second District Board Member Christopher Dalog Donaal introduced the “Kalinga Fair Trade for Farmers Ordinance of 2025,” which aims to stop the monopolization of rice and corn markets in the province.

According to Donaal, he has received reports that some traders are engaging in “anti-competitive practices” by preventing buyers from outside the province from purchasing local produce.

He added that this allows them to manipulate prices and harm the livelihoods of Kalinga farmers.

“This is to the detriment of the farmers of Kalinga,” Donaal said, adding that such behavior undermines free enterprise and violates the Philippine Competition Act.

The proposed ordinance would give farmers the freedom to sell their crops to any legitimate buyer for a fair market price. It also sets penalties for violators: A first offense would result in a P10,000 fine and a warning, followed by a P30,000 fine and permit suspension for a second offense. A third offense would lead to a P50,000 fine and the permanent revocation of trading privileges in the province.

The measure passed its first reading on 2 September and is scheduled for a second reading on 9 September.

Donaal is asking for support from farmers, residents and fellow legislators to help get the ordinance passed.