Just turned 30

In August of 1995, the Gamboa family behind the famous Milky Way restaurant opened a new concept restaurant on the ground floor of their building along Arnaiz Avenue, Makati. It was called El Cirkulo, and it specialized in Spanish cuisine, serving a vibrant selection of tapas, sangrias, plus a playful approach to Spanish dining.

It had a dream team on board, with the then very young but very promising brother-and-sister team of Chef J Gamboa and Malu Gamboa (now Mrs. Lindo) heading the management team, and two chefs — Señor Anastacio de Alba, who is considered to be the Father of Spanish cuisine in the Philippines; and Chef Jay Roces, a young but very talented Filipino chef — working magic with Chef J Gamboa in the kitchen. Together, they defined the cuisine of Cirkulo, and created some of its most famous signature dishes that through the years have made diners come back again and again.

These most beloved classics include Croquetas Jamon Serrano (ham and chicken filled béchamel croquetas), Hojaldres de Espinacas (spinach, pine nut, blue cheese baked phyllo triangles), Cabeza de Cerdo (spicy sisig from suckling pig, chili, sweet onion), Paella Montaña (with Portobello mushrooms, whole roasted garlic, asparagus, truffle oil), Slow Roasted US Beef Belly with Horseradish Crème (garlic and black pepper crusted beef belly, Portobello mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, balsamic shallots), and, for dessert, Warm White Chocolate Bread Pudding (with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top).