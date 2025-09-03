Just turned 30

In August of 1995, the Gamboa family behind the famous Milky Way restaurant opened a new concept restaurant on the ground floor of their building along Arnaiz Avenue, Makati. It was called El Cirkulo, and it specialized in Spanish cuisine, serving a vibrant selection of tapas, sangrias, plus a playful approach to Spanish dining.
It had a dream team on board, with the then very young but very promising brother-and-sister team of Chef J Gamboa and Malu Gamboa (now Mrs. Lindo) heading the management team, and two chefs — Señor Anastacio de Alba, who is considered to be the Father of Spanish cuisine in the Philippines; and Chef Jay Roces, a young but very talented Filipino chef — working magic with Chef J Gamboa in the kitchen. Together, they defined the cuisine of Cirkulo, and created some of its most famous signature dishes that through the years have made diners come back again and again.
These most beloved classics include Croquetas Jamon Serrano (ham and chicken filled béchamel croquetas), Hojaldres de Espinacas (spinach, pine nut, blue cheese baked phyllo triangles), Cabeza de Cerdo (spicy sisig from suckling pig, chili, sweet onion), Paella Montaña (with Portobello mushrooms, whole roasted garlic, asparagus, truffle oil), Slow Roasted US Beef Belly with Horseradish Crème (garlic and black pepper crusted beef belly, Portobello mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, balsamic shallots), and, for dessert, Warm White Chocolate Bread Pudding (with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top).
These dishes have remained true to their original form, with only minor refinements to keep consistency and quality, as they blended Spanish, Mediterranean and modern influences into Cirkulo’s cuisine.
Now, Cirkulo is 30 years old, having celebrated its milestone just last August, and the brother-and-sister team of Chef J and Malu are grateful. “It’s an incredible milestone, and we feel grateful — for the loyal guests who have supported us through three decades, and for our dedicated team who have been the heart of Cirkulo all these years. It’s humbling and heartwarming to know that we’ve become part of so many people’s celebrations and memories,” says Malu.
She adds: “The menu has always stayed true to its roots while also evolving with the times. It has grown and expanded, the dining experience has become more refined, and we’ve embraced new techniques while keeping the essence of what makes Circkulo special — warm hospitality and timeless flavors.”
So, as diners walk in through Circkulo’s famous red, round door to enjoy a delightful meal, whether it be an everyday meal or one that celebrates a special occasion, the restaurant will be welcoming them with the same consistency, quality and hospitality that has defined it, along with fresh touches and new dishes that reflect the passion for innovation shared by the people who make up the restaurant.
“Our goal is to keep Cirkulo both timeless and relevant, a place where people can continue to make memories for many more years to come,” assures Malu.
Happy 30th anniversary! Thirty is indeed an awesome milestone.