DepEd taps LGUs for classrooms construction

The Department of Education (DepEd) has allowed local government units to directly participate in the constructions of new classrooms to help ease the country's classroom backlog.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the initiative is being studied as one way to accelerate the delivery of school infrastructure and help address the shortage of classrooms in the country.

“Every classroom we add brings hope and opportunity to learners. But delays in construction mean children wait longer than they should. That is why we are looking for ways to build faster and smarter, with partners who are closest to the ground,” Angara said.

Currently, most school building projects are channeled through Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), a process that has faced challenges in speed and efficiency.

To create more options, DepEd is seeking flexibility in the 2026 General Appropriations Act (GAA), subject to Congress’ approval, so that local government units and other partners may be engaged more directly in building classrooms.

DepEd emphasized that local government units differ in capacity. Some may have the technical expertise, financial resources, and governance structures to move projects quickly, while others may still need more assistance.

To address this, the agency is considering mechanisms such as an accreditation system to match responsibilities with readiness, as well as possible support windows for low-income local government units through technical assistance, co-financing, or clustering.

Standardized classroom designs, cost ceilings, and technical specifications set by DepEd will continue to guide projects to ensure safety and quality nationwide.

Meanwhile, DPWH’s involvement will remain an option where needed, allowing for a more flexible approach that combines national oversight with local initiative.

Since assuming office in July 2024, Angara has secured more than P458 million in private sector commitments, which are expected to fund at least 84 new classrooms and several facility upgrades.

Angara noted that these efforts show the willingness of communities, civil society, and businesses to contribute to solutions.

“Our partners in local governments, civil society organizations, and the private sector have shown they want to be part of the solution. What we hope to do is create the space for the contributions to make a bigger impact,” Angara said.

DepEd stressed that addressing classroom shortages will require unity across sectors and levels of government.

While challenges remain, the agency believes that collaboration and innovation can gradually turn the tide.