Chiz pushes ‘negative list’ to block wasteful DPWH projects in 2026

Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero is urging Malacañang to establish a “negative list” of infrastructure projects that should be automatically barred from receiving funding in the 2026 national budget, in a bid to curb wasteful spending and protect public funds.

In a statement on Wednesday, Escudero said the proposed list should clearly outline which types of projects will not be tolerated in the General Appropriations Act (GAA) and should be vetoed outright by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. if included.

“Instead of waiting for questionable projects to slip into the budget and then expose them after the fact, we should be proactive. The Palace should make it clear from the start that these kinds of projects will not be entertained,” Escudero said.

The Senate President, who previously chaired the Senate Committee on Finance, warned of a potential “flood” of useless infrastructure initiatives unless the government sets strict parameters early on.

“Babaha ng mga walang kwentang projects kung ‘di natin ididetalye kung anu-ano ang dapat ipagbawal na projects. There should be zero budget for zero-benefit projects,” he added.

Among the projects he believes should be blacklisted are overpriced but low-value items such as reflective road studs or “cat’s eyes,” slope protection nets, and specialty paints, items frequently flagged in past audit reports.

He also cited “vanity projects” like waiting sheds, swimming pools, and decorative signage that offer little to no public benefit but are prone to abuse.

Escudero further proposed a moratorium on new flood control projects under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in 2026, noting that billions of pesos in flood-related allocations from the 2025 budget remain unimplemented.

“Tapusin muna natin ang pending projects at ayusin natin ang plano bago natin ituloy ang mga ito. We should give Secretary Dizon the opportunity to fix the system first,” Escudero said, referring to newly appointed DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon.

Instead, he suggested diverting funds toward long-term flood mitigation and waste management solutions, including waste-to-energy plants and refuse-derived fuel facilities.

“These are among the real drivers of flooding in Metro Manila and other urban centers,” he emphasized.

The proposed “negative list,” Escudero explained, should serve as a guide for both the Executive and Legislative branches and come with a clear warning that any congressionally-sponsored projects that violate the list risk being vetoed by the President.

“Dapat malinaw ang mensahe: Kung ano ang bawal, huwag nang ipilit. Kung anu-anong budgetary adventurism lang ang isinasaksak taun-taon kaya kailangan na maudlot na bago pa man maisama sa GAA,” Escudero stressed.