Castro: Next Ombudsman must be independent

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said the next Ombudsman must be independent, despite statements coming from Senator Imee Marcos that she will block Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla’s appointment to the body, should he be chosen.

The Judicial and Bar Council public interviews had just concluded and have yet to shortlist any candidate for Marcos to choose.

“First of all, what does she wants to indicate, giving justice to the people or protecting a friend?” Castro asked Senator Marcos, who has close ties to Vice President Sara Duterte.

“Does she want to be an Ombudsman who will not sue or file a case if there must be, like the Dutertes, Duterte's friends, or allies of the Duterte?” she added.

Castro said the Dutertes do not need to fear the Ombudsman if they are innocent of any wrongdoing.

“It doesn’t mean that cases should or should not be filed against them because they can defend themselves. So, what does Senator Imee block here? The appointed Ombudsman should not charge friends?” she said.

When asked if the President has been informed of her sister’s statements, Castro said the Marcos have never said anything negative against her or anyone.

Moreover, Castro said the President is looking for an Ombudsman who has integrity, who cannot be dictated to, and is impartial.

The Ombudsman is a public official who investigates complaints from the public about administrative misconduct, unfairness, or maladministration by government agencies or other institutions.