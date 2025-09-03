Banna, Ilocos Norte leads in expanding HPV vaccination

The municipality of Banna in Ilocos Norte has set a new milestone in public health, becoming the first local government unit (LGU) in the Philippines to provide the 4-valent Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to adolescent girls beyond the Department of Health’s (DOH) national coverage of ages 9 to 14.

Through its own funding, Banna extended protection to girls aged 15 and older—an age group often excluded from the national vaccination program due to supply limitations. This initiative builds on the municipality’s earlier success: in 2024, it became the first LGU in the country to achieve 90% HPV vaccination coverage for girls aged 9 to 14, meeting the World Health Organization’s (WHO) global target.

A Milestone in Women’s Health

Mayor Mary Chrislyn Abadilla, a physician by profession, described the expansion as “a milestone that transformed a local program into a powerful movement of hope, protection, and love for the community.” She emphasized that every vaccine dose provides long-term protection against cervical cancer—a disease that remains a leading cause of cancer-related deaths among Filipino women.

“As a physician myself, I also made sure the vaccine used in our program are of highest grade possible, to maximize every investment we provide for the future of our constituents,” Abadilla said.

National Push for HPV Vaccination

Cervical cancer prevention has also been highlighted at the national level. In his State of the Nation Address, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. underscored the government’s commitment to sustain HPV vaccination. The 2025 national budget includes increased allocation for HPV vaccines, a step toward bridging coverage gaps that leave many girls and women over 15 unvaccinated.

Inspiring Other LGUs

Since launching its HPV program in 2022, Banna has steadily expanded coverage through catch-up campaigns, eventually reaching young women up to 26 years old. Its bold efforts have inspired other LGUs to explore complementary programs, using gender-sensitive approaches and strengthening access to both vaccination and screening services.

By taking decisive local action, Banna has proven that even small municipalities can lead in life-saving health initiatives. Its pioneering effort stands as both a model and an invitation for other communities to share responsibility in eliminating cervical cancer—ensuring no woman is left behind.