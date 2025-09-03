2 Samar insurgents wave white flag

PALO, Leyte — Two members of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) surrendered to police in separate incidents in Samar on Monday.

The Police Regional Office (PRO) 8 reported that a 35-year-old man, identified as alias “Jerry,” surrendered to authorities in Sta. Rita. Jerry, a former member of the rebel group’s Bugsok guerrilla unit, turned over a .357-caliber revolver with six live rounds.

The police said a relative helped Jerry surrender so he could take advantage of government programs for former fighters.

On the same day, a 53-year-old farmer identified as alias “Itong” surrendered to the 2nd Samar Provincial Mobile Force Company in Calbiga. Itong, a former member of the NPA’s Apoy Platoon, received cash assistance and groceries and was taken into protective custody.

Both men are being assessed for enrollment in the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program, according to Police Brigadier General Jason Capoy, the regional director of PRO 8.

“The surrender of these NPA members shows that our communities welcome the government’s presence and efforts to maintain peace,” Capoy said.