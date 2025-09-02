SUBSCRIBE NOW
SUBSCRIBE NOW
WORLD

Trump says 'very disappointed' in Putin: radio interview

BERLIN, GERMANY - AUGUST 14: Activists dressed as U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose after ripping up a map of Ukraine at a demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate on August 14, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. The small group of protesters were urging Trump not to sell out Ukraine at talks between him and Putin towards ending Russia's war in Ukraine scheduled for tomorrow in Alaska.
BERLIN, GERMANY - AUGUST 14: Activists dressed as U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose after ripping up a map of Ukraine at a demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate on August 14, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. The small group of protesters were urging Trump not to sell out Ukraine at talks between him and Putin towards ending Russia's war in Ukraine scheduled for tomorrow in Alaska. Sean Gallup/Getty Images/AFP
Published on

US President Donald Trump said in a radio interview Tuesday he was "very disappointed" by Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin's failure to reach a peace deal on Ukraine after their summit in Alaska.

"I'm very disappointed in President Putin, I can say that," Trump told the Scott Jennings radio show when asked if he felt betrayed by Putin's response. "We had a great relationship, I'm very disappointed." 

Trump however did not say what, if any, consequences Russia would face, despite recently setting a two-week deadline to reach a peace deal that is due to expire later this week.

The US leader added that he was not worried by a potential axis between Russia and China, despite Putin meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday ahead of a massive military parade.

"I'm not concerned at all, no," Trump said. 

"We have the strongest military in the world by far and they would never use their military on us, believe me that would be the worst thing they could ever do."

Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph