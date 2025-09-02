LTO suspends truck driver’s license after fatal Laguna crash; owner summoned

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) announced Tuesday that it has suspended the license of the driver of the truck involved in a viral road crash in Mabitac, Laguna that left a 65-year-old fruit vendor dead and two others injured.

LTO Chief, Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II, said the registered owner of the truck was also summoned to explain why he should not be penalized over the incident, adding that the investigation is in line with the instruction of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr. to implement road safety measures.

He said the incident happened after the truck reportedly lost its brakes while travelling along the national highway of Mabitac town on 29 August.

“This is the reason why we have been strict and aggressive in our enforcement of existing laws involving trucks. From having worn-out tires to overloading, we have been conducting surprise inspections to ensure that these people comply with road safety rules and regulations,” Mendoza said.

From January to July 2025, more than 9,000 trucks were apprehended nationwide for overloading, while hundreds more were penalized due to worn-out tires and other violations.

Based on the initial investigation, the truck crashed onto a house when it lost its brakes. The driver was seen jumping out of the truck in a video that was shown on news reports.

In the show cause order signed by LTO Intelligence and Investigation Division Chief Renante Melitante, the driver was asked to explain why he should not be penalized for charges of reckless driving and being an Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle.

The truck owner, on the other hand, was asked to explain why he should not be sanctioned for employing a reckless driver.

The truck owner is also expected to show proof that the truck has been undergoing roadworthiness maintenance and inspections.

The truck was already placed under alarm, while the driver was asked to surrender his license for the start of the 90-day suspension.