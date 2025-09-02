Hit the fitness league – you will be happy you did

“We decided to put up Fight League out of both passion and purpose,” began lawyer Nilo Divina. “On the personal side, one of my sons is deeply into boxing, and as a father, I wanted to support his interest while giving him a safe, complete and world-class facility to train in. On the broader side, we recognized that there is a growing demand for premium fitness spaces where people can train not just to compete, but also to stay healthy and strong. Boxing gyms in the Philippines often cater either to professional fighters or purely to casual fitness seekers.”
Enter Fight League, the name of his boxing gym in Pasig City. “The gym,” Atty. Divina says, “bridges that gap — it’s a place where beginners, enthusiasts and even competitive athletes can all benefit from top-notch equipment, professional training and a motivating environment.”
“Fight League was born from our founder’s vision, inspired by a fighting movie that left a lasting mark on him,” says coach Yuri de la Paz. “Just like in the film where the fight was more than just about winning inside the ring, he built this gym with the purpose of creating a community of fighters who battle not only in training, but also in their everyday struggles at work and in life. Fight League is a space unleash their inner fighter physically and mentally.”
We learn that coach Yuri is an expert in mixed martial arts, Muay Thai Boxing and street defense, the knowledge and skills he has he shares with the students who train with him in Fight League.
“Is it a gym that focuses on boxing? Or are there other trainings like MMA, martial arts, and fitness?” I ask.
“While boxing is at the heart of our training, we also offer other fitness programs designed to build strength, endurance and overall athletics,” coach Yuri adds. “Our goal is to create a balanced training environment where members can explore different approaches to movement and fitness, not just boxing.”
I am advised that the trainers they have at the gym, which opened only last 18 August, are highly experienced and certified, with backgrounds in boxing, martial arts and fitness coaching. It makes the mix interesting as each coach brings a unique expertise. This way, members have choices and are ensured of professional guidance tailored to their goals.
The gym offers classes for those members who prefer to workout in groups. There are also one-on one sessions for others who have specific goals and prefer working out on their own.
“So far, the response has been very positive,” coach Yuri said. “We’ve built a supportive community, and our classes have been steadily growing. Members are not just coming for workouts — they’re coming back for the experience, the coaching and just to bond with other members.”
“Are your clients mostly male?” I ask.
“Not at all. We actually have a mix of clients, with more women actively joining our classes,” coach shares. “Boxing and fitness are for everyone, and we’re proud to see more women embracing the sport and the community.”
Why is there an interest in boxing and the martial arts?
At this point coach Chappy Callanta joins the conversation. A strength and conditioning coach who has been practicing for more than 20 years, coach Chappy is also the head of the high performance department in the Office for Athletics and Sports Development in the University of the Philippines and is a lecturer in the College of Human Kinetics.
“Boxing is a great alternative way to get some cardiovascular training in. Since it involves both upper and lower body components, there’s a lot more ‘bang for the buck,’ so to speak for your time,” he shares. “A lot of people get into boxing for the weight loss benefits, which are legitimate. Your heart rate remains elevated, similar to high intensity training.”
He says that in Fight League, they just don’t offer boxing — since they believe in a “holistic approach to fitness,.”
“So we also have weight training, nutrition support through our healthy lounge, and recovery modalities in the form of our sauna and cold plunge,” he adds.
“People come to boxing and martial arts for different reasons — some for fitness, others for stress relief, self-defense, or confidence building,” coach Yuri assures. “Many also enjoy the discipline and mental focus these practices bring, as well as the sense of empowerment they gain with every session.”
“Fitness is a vital part of my family’s lifestyle. We believe that health is the best investment one can make — it fuels our ability to work hard, think clearly and enjoy life fully,” Atty. Divina says. “Boxing, in particular, is an excellent fitness sport. It’s not only about strength and endurance; it also sharpens focus, discipline and mental resilience. It’s a full-body workout that builds cardiovascular health, agility and coordination. More importantly, it’s a sport that empowers — it gives people confidence, teaches perseverance and instills respect for hard work. That’s why we believe boxing is not just a sport, but a way to build character while staying fit.”
Fitness is enjoyable for all ages. Not only does it get us healthy, it keeps us committed to a program that we can keep for life. A commitment to fitness and life – what more could there be?
For information, visit 3/F Silver Tree Building, San Miguel Avenue, Ortigas Center, Pasig City, call +639988652515 or +639175235002; email getfit@fightleague.ph or visit Website http://fightleague.ph.