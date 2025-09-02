Hit the fitness league – you will be happy you did

“Are your clients mostly male?” I ask.

“Not at all. We actually have a mix of clients, with more women actively joining our classes,” coach shares. “Boxing and fitness are for everyone, and we’re proud to see more women embracing the sport and the community.”

Why is there an interest in boxing and the martial arts?

At this point coach Chappy Callanta joins the conversation. A strength and conditioning coach who has been practicing for more than 20 years, coach Chappy is also the head of the high performance department in the Office for Athletics and Sports Development in the University of the Philippines and is a lecturer in the College of Human Kinetics.

“Boxing is a great alternative way to get some cardiovascular training in. Since it involves both upper and lower body components, there’s a lot more ‘bang for the buck,’ so to speak for your time,” he shares. “A lot of people get into boxing for the weight loss benefits, which are legitimate. Your heart rate remains elevated, similar to high intensity training.”

He says that in Fight League, they just don’t offer boxing — since they believe in a “holistic approach to fitness,.”

“So we also have weight training, nutrition support through our healthy lounge, and recovery modalities in the form of our sauna and cold plunge,” he adds.

“People come to boxing and martial arts for different reasons — some for fitness, others for stress relief, self-defense, or confidence building,” coach Yuri assures. “Many also enjoy the discipline and mental focus these practices bring, as well as the sense of empowerment they gain with every session.”

“Fitness is a vital part of my family’s lifestyle. We believe that health is the best investment one can make — it fuels our ability to work hard, think clearly and enjoy life fully,” Atty. Divina says. “Boxing, in particular, is an excellent fitness sport. It’s not only about strength and endurance; it also sharpens focus, discipline and mental resilience. It’s a full-body workout that builds cardiovascular health, agility and coordination. More importantly, it’s a sport that empowers — it gives people confidence, teaches perseverance and instills respect for hard work. That’s why we believe boxing is not just a sport, but a way to build character while staying fit.”

Fitness is enjoyable for all ages. Not only does it get us healthy, it keeps us committed to a program that we can keep for life. A commitment to fitness and life – what more could there be?