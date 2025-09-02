Gathering of Filipino flavors and style

This September, Kultura Crawl returns, inviting everyone to gather for an unforgettable experience of flavors with a dash of style — from homegrown treats to local fashion finds. Inspired by the classic pub crawl format, the event lets you hop from booth to booth with a Crawl Hunt Card, sampling local flavors, joining challenges and exploring proudly Filipino craftsmanship along the way.
The event is literally crawling across the country this time — starting at Estancia Mall on 1 September, moving to SM Southmall on 10 September, and wrapping up the month at SM Seaside City Cebu from 25 to 30 September.
All crawls offer a full lineup of experiences to enjoy:
Taste — try free samples from beloved heritage brands and rising food stars, plus discover gift-ready treats.
Hunt — complete challenges with your Crawl Hunt Card and unlock a surprise reward at the end.
Spin — Play the Spin the Wheel for more surprise gifts and instant wins.
Because food is always at the heart of every Filipino gathering, this year’s star ingredient is none other than ube. Known for its vibrant purple color and sweet, nutty taste, enjoy the nostalgic flavor in classic Pinoy snacks like ensaymada and polvoron, or modern reinventions like the first-of-its-kind, internationally-awarded ube cream liquor by Destileria Barako.
First Stop: Estancia
Bring your appetite — and your furry friends! The Estancia leg of Kultura Crawl will feature a Pet Pawty on 6 September, a day designed for fur families to join the fun. In partnership with Pet Express, guests can look forward to:
Pet Pawtraits — on-the-spot sketches of your pet by local artists
Proudly Pinoy Paws — a pet fashion parade celebrating Filipino-inspired outfits (with prizes for the most creative looks!)
Free treats for all pets — refreshing goodies for your fur babies, courtesy of Pet Express
Freebies for all pet owners — enjoy refreshing treats courtesy of Bebang Halo-halo.
Next Stop: SM Southmall
On 13 September, lace up for Run Crawl Rave with Founders Running Club! The day starts with a community run, then shifts into a mini rave inside Kultura Crawl featuring disc jockeys, energizing cold brew and crowd-favorite Bebang halo-halo.
Throughout the run of the crawl, guests can also join Pinoy Palaro, hosted by KC Montero on opening day and enjoy nostalgic Filipino games from 11 to 21 September at the Palaro area.
Last Stop: SM Seaside City Cebu
We are wrapping up the September Crawl by heading down south — bringing this signature Kultura experience to Cebu City. Expect the same energy, flavors and proudly Filipino flair as the event connects with the vibrant Cebuano community.
Bring your family and friends (and pets!) to Kultura Crawl at Estancia Mall from 1 to 7 September, SM Southmall from 10 to 21 September and SM Seaside City Cebu (25 to 30 September).