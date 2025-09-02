Gathering of Filipino flavors and style

This September, Kultura Crawl returns, inviting everyone to gather for an unforgettable experience of flavors with a dash of style — from homegrown treats to local fashion finds. Inspired by the classic pub crawl format, the event lets you hop from booth to booth with a Crawl Hunt Card, sampling local flavors, joining challenges and exploring proudly Filipino craftsmanship along the way.

The event is literally crawling across the country this time — starting at Estancia Mall on 1 September, moving to SM Southmall on 10 September, and wrapping up the month at SM Seaside City Cebu from 25 to 30 September.

All crawls offer a full lineup of experiences to enjoy:

Taste — try free samples from beloved heritage brands and rising food stars, plus discover gift-ready treats.

Hunt — complete challenges with your Crawl Hunt Card and unlock a surprise reward at the end.

Spin — Play the Spin the Wheel for more surprise gifts and instant wins.

Because food is always at the heart of every Filipino gathering, this year’s star ingredient is none other than ube. Known for its vibrant purple color and sweet, nutty taste, enjoy the nostalgic flavor in classic Pinoy snacks like ensaymada and polvoron, or modern reinventions like the first-of-its-kind, internationally-awarded ube cream liquor by Destileria Barako.