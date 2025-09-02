DOH welcomes release of final P6.8B health emergency allowance

The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday welcomed the release of the final special allotment release order (SARO) amounting to P6.767 billion for the mandated Public Health Emergency Benefits and Allowances (PHEBA).

The amount covers a total of 1,411,546 claims from 2021 to 2023 from local government units (LGUs) and private health facilities, state universities, and other institutions.

"Many thanks to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) for releasing the SARO ordered by our President," DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa said.

"Like last year, we saw that within about two months after the SARO was issued, the DOH was able to immediately pay the pending claims of our health and care workers who qualified for the benefit as long as they registered, they should be able to get the health emergency allowance (HEA) immediately," Herbosa added.

The health chief also reminded LGUs and private hospitals and clinics to ensure that healthcare workers are paid quickly and properly upon receiving funds from the DOH.

The DBM has released a total of P121.325 billion to the DOH to cover HEA or "One COVID-19 Allowance," Special Risk Allowance, COVID-19 Sickness and Death Compensation, and other benefits in 2024.