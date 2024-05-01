Go takes cudgels for healthcare workers

In a heated session of the Committee on Health and Demography at the Philippine Senate last Tuesday, Committee Chair Senator Christopher “Bong” Go fulfilled his promise to healthcare workers that the delay in their Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) will be scrutinized.

The hearing also tackled the current State of Public Health Services in the country.

In a poignant remark, Go highlighted the plight of health workers laboring under strenuous conditions. He further cited their sacrifices, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, and asked for assurances from the Department of Health (DoH) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to accelerate the processing of allowance distribution.

“We urge the DoH and DBM to reconcile their records because it’s been almost three weeks since we had a hearing, and ensure that funding for the provision of the HEA to our healthcare workers would be prioritized,” Go said.

On the allegations that there is a rampant pyramiding scheme involving some doctors and pharmaceutical companies, the senator demanded an explanation from Luis Go, chairperson and chief executive officer of Bell-Kenz Pharma Inc. and asked concerned agencies to investigate the matter thoroughly to uphold the integrity of the medical profession.