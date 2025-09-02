BOC recovers 12 Discaya luxury cars

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Tuesday said it has secured 12 luxury vehicles linked to the Discaya family after a court-ordered search at the headquarters of St. Gerrard Construction General Contractor and Development Corp. in Pasig City.

Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno earlier warned that the agency would locate the vehicles “without delay,” adding that “those hiding or abetting the concealment of these cars will be punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

The operation began with the recovery of two units covered by a Regional Trial Court of Manila Branch 18 search warrant: a Toyota LC300 3.3 V6 ZX AT (2024) and a Maserati Levante Modena (2022). By evening, seven more were surrendered to the BOC and secured at the St. Gerrard compound: a Rolls-Royce Cullinan (2023), Bentley Bentayga, Mercedes-Benz G-Class (Brabus G-Wagon), Mercedes-AMG G 63 SUV (2022), Toyota Tundra (2022), Toyota Sequoia, and Cadillac Escalade ESV (2021).

The remaining three vehicles — a Mercedes-Benz G 500 SUV (2019), GMC Yukon Denali SUV (2022, gas), and Lincoln Navigator L (2024) — are in authorized service centers for repair and will be turned over to the BOC, the agency said. All 12 units have been sealed and are under round-the-clock guard by BOC and Philippine Coast Guard personnel.