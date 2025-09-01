SCUTTLEBUTT

San Juan’s experience, particularly his CRO role at Metrobank, makes him a good fit at BDO. Metrobank, like BDO, is a leading universal bank, and San Juan’s success in managing risks at a comparable institution signals his readiness for BDO’s complex operations.

His experience with Basel frameworks and enterprise risk management positions him to strengthen BDO’s compliance and resilience.

Edwin Reyes Tajanlangit, the outgoing SVP and Deputy CRO, will remain as head of risk portfolio management, according to a BDO report to the stock market.

The retention of Tajanlangit suggests that BDO intends to maintain stability in its risk management processes.

BDO has increasingly focused on ESG initiatives, as evidenced by its sustainability reports and green financing programs. It is enhancing its credit and operational risk, given its extensive experience in these areas.

Domestic banks face several challenges that make the Deputy CRO role critical, while BDO’s stress on digital banking increases cybersecurity and operational risks.

Meanwhile, at UBx Philippines, the fintech arm of Union Bank of the Philippines, Dan Marogy was tapped to be CEO.

Marogy brings over 16 years of experience across capital markets, digital ecosystems, fintech, e-commerce, and retail.

He is known for his strategic vision and operational excellence, having led Foodpanda Philippines and 7- Eleven CLiQQ to significant market growth and innovation.

As CEO of Foodpanda, Marogy positioned the Philippine business as APAC’s innovation hub and grew the company’s topline significantly by diversifying its offerings into fintech, logistics, grocery retail, and quick commerce.

Marogy was also the founder and managing partner of Brookland Advisors, where he advised on high-impact transformations, equity raises, and fintech integrations for leading firms in Southeast Asia and Europe.