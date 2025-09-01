PEZA reclassifies Hann Reserve

The aim of Hann Philippines Corporation (HPI) to produce world-class sustainable development and luxurious hospitality is moving closer to fruition as the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) sealed a Supplemental Agreement (SA) for the registration and reclassification of its Hann Reserve property.

Hann Reserve is a 450-hectare mixed-use special economic zone that integrates tourism, manufacturing, agro-industrial, and information technology sectors under one sustainable development.

In a Facebook post, PEZA said its Director General Tereso Panga and HPI Corporate Secretary Mitchell Estacio signed the SA on 19 August at the PEZA Head Office, reaffirming the agency’s commitment to attract transformative investments and shape future-ready economic zones across the country.

HPI had requested PEZA to reclassify its ecozone from a Tourism Economic Zone to a mixed-use Special Economic Zone encompassing Manufacturing, Agro-Industrial, Tourism, and Information Technology sectors.

“This reclassification will enable HPI to attract a wider range of investors to its 455.60-hectare leased property,” PEZA said.

To be located in Pampanga, Hann Reserve is envisioned as a world-class, master-planned destination where industries, agriculture, technology, and tourism converge.

Once operational, the project is expected to create new investments, generate quality jobs, and unlock opportunities for local communities, anchoring Pampanga as a premier growth hub in Luzon.

Panga welcomed the signing as a milestone in ecozone development, stating:

“This reclassification of Hann Reserve ushers in a new era of ecozone development, one that fuses industry, innovation, agriculture, and tourism into a single, sustainable engine of growth.”

With this landmark agreement, PEZA and HPI are positioning Hann Reserve as a pioneering model of mixed-use ecozone development.

“Beyond harnessing the country’s global investment competitiveness, this initiative strengthens PEZA’s mission of eco-zoning the Philippines towards inclusive, balanced, and sustainable growth, with the countryside at the heart of progress,” Panga added.