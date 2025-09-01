PBBM leads the awarding of 'Turismo Asenso' loans

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Tourism Secretary Ma. Esperanza Christina Garcia-Frasco, and Trade Secretary Ma. Christina Roque lead the awarding of loans to tourism micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) during the Turismo Asenso Loan Program ceremony in Pasay City on 01 September 2025. The program, a joint initiative of the Department of Tourism and the Department of Trade and Industry, provides MSMEs with low-interest financing to expand operations, improve services, and promote sustainable growth. Photograph by Toto Lozano for DAILY TRIBUNE











