Marikina police chief ‘relieved’ amid molestation probe

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has administratively relieved the Marikina City police chief from his post pending an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a female officer by two of her male colleagues.

Eastern Police District director Brig. Gen. Aden Lagradante said Police Col. Geoffrey Fernandez is under investigation to determine whether he failed in his supervisory duties.

“The investigation will be extensive,” Lagradante told reporters at a press conference Monday.

Lagradante said the relief order would also apply to other members of the unit, including the suspects’ team leaders, chief supervisor, sector commander and the Women and Children Protection Desk.

The substation commander for the suspects has also been administratively relieved.

“We are looking into possible deficiencies in how their team is managed, such as reports that the complainant or offended party was alone, which made it possible for her colleagues to approach and persuade her to join them,” Lagradante said.

To recall, the incident reportedly occurred on the night of 17 August, when two male police officers allegedly invited the patrolwoman, who was on duty, to have coffee. She was later reportedly molested inside a police vehicle while in Barangay Sto. Niño.

Administrative and criminal complaints for sexual assault and acts of lasciviousness have been filed against the two officers, a patrolman and a police staff sergeant.

They have been reassigned to the District Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit of the EPD.

“Rest assured that this will be taken care of,” said acting PNP chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. “There will be an investigation —actually, it has already started.”

Nartatez said the PNP is treating the matter with urgency and seriousness, vowing full accountability for those found to have committed wrongdoing or failed in their supervisory roles.