Why Filipinos love their tiny rides

Metro Manila, 7:30 a.m. Rush hour. SUVs are lined up like sumo wrestlers at a buffet, honking and impatient. Then, a Suzuki S-Presso gets ahead through a narrow opening. That is the quiet power of the small car.

For years, Pinoys have had a love affair with compact rides. From the Toyota Wigo to the Honda Brio, to the Renault Twizy that looks like it came straight out of a sci-fi film, we have grown fond of them over the years.

Small cars shine brightest on the battlefield, aka traffic. They slip into spaces other drivers would not even dare attempt.

And if you ever circled SM Mega Mall’s parking lot for 45 minutes, with a Wigo or a Swift, that impossible and bizarre space beside the pillar near the mall entrance suddenly feels made for you, while the Fortuner is still doing laps.

They are also champions when it comes to fuel efficiency. Small cars sip politely, never gulp. The Mitsubishi Mirage or Suzuki Celerio will not make your wallet cry every time you stop at the gas station.

Driving a Mini Cooper feels like being the star of your own movie. Strangers smile at you. Pedestrians wave. And someone will ask if Mr. Bean is around the corner.