WORLD

Trump to require voter ID in all U.S. elections

FILES: U.S. President Donald Trump hold up an executive order, "Unleashing prosperity through deregulation," that he signed in the Oval Office on 31 January 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump spoke to reporters about tariffs against China, Canada and Mexico and how the newly confirmed Interior Secretary Doug Burghum will coordinate with the Energy Department and the Environmental Protection Agency.
FILES: U.S. President Donald Trump hold up an executive order, "Unleashing prosperity through deregulation," that he signed in the Oval Office on 31 January 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump spoke to reporters about tariffs against China, Canada and Mexico and how the newly confirmed Interior Secretary Doug Burghum will coordinate with the Energy Department and the Environmental Protection Agency.
US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he plans to issue an executive order requiring voter identification for every election in the United States.

In the United States, however, authority over elections rests largely with state governments, while Congress holds powers to intervene. The White House would face legal issues if it pushed through with the plan.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: Voter I.D. Must Be Part of Every Single Vote. NO EXCEPTIONS! I Will Be Doing An Executive Order To That End!!!

Trump pushed to reshape election laws, a subject he has frequently criticized since his 2020 loss. He has also called to limit mail-in voting only to those who are gravely ill or serving overseas in the military. He has likewise come out against the use of voting machines.

