Senator Go files 12 bills on health, labor, social protection reforms

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has filed 12 new Senate bills in the 20th Congress, reaffirming his legislative focus on expanded health services, strengthened social protection, and support for Filipino workers and professionals. The bills, filed on Wednesday, August 27, mark the fourth batch of measures under his office since his reelection in May 2025.

Among the proposed legislation is Senate Bill No. 1290, or the OFW Ward Act of 2025, which seeks to establish special medical facilities for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their dependents.

“This bill seeks to establish an OFW ward in every Department of Health-retained hospital. This OFW Ward shall be for the exclusive use of OFWs and their dependents who need hospital confinement by reason of their health conditions,” Go said.

Go also emphasized his continued support for frontline workers and social service providers. Senate Bill No. 1293, or the Magna Carta for Day Care Workers, aims to promote the welfare of day care workers nationwide.

He also filed SBN 1285, the Magna Carta of the Drug Enforcement Officers and Other Personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), which highlights benefits for those risking their lives in anti-drug operations.

Addressing the needs of those in the gig economy, Go filed SBN 1283, the Food, Grocery, and Pharmacy Delivery Services Protection Act, designed to support freelance delivery workers.

In support of the agriculture sector, Go filed SBN 1284 to enhance the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC).

“This bill seeks to improve the services of the PCIC and promote private sector contribution in agricultural insurance to help farmers manage the risks that are present in agricultural production,” he explained.

To strengthen professional regulation in the electrical engineering field, Go filed SBN 1282, or the Electrical Engineering Act of 2025.

Go also proposed measures to improve healthcare infrastructure with SBN 1289, calling for the establishment of the MIMAROPA Regional Hospital in Oriental Mindoro, and SBN 1288, which seeks to expand the Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center in Bohol.

On food safety, Go filed SBN 1286, the Standardization of Date Labels Act.

“This proposed measure seeks to mandate a uniform labeling system for food and drug products,” he said.

In a move to support civil servants, he filed SBN 1287, the Salary Standardization Law VI, directing the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to implement new salary adjustments. Go was also an author and co-sponsor of the SSL V law enacted in 2020.

To boost the real estate sector, Go filed SBN 1292, the Real Estate Salesperson Registration Speed Act, focused on streamlining professional regulation in the industry.

Lastly, SBN 1291, the Autism Cooperation, Accountability, Research, Education, and Support (CARES) Act, aims to improve welfare programs for persons with autism and their families.

Go said these bills reflect his vision for a government that is more responsive to the needs of vulnerable sectors and committed to public service.

"Sipag, malasakit, at more serbisyo po ang maiaalay ko sa kapwa nating Pilipino. Hindi ko po sasayangin ang inyong tiwala at wala po akong sasayanging oras. Unang araw pa lang po ng termino ko ay serbisyo sa Pilipino na po ang aking ginagawa," Go concluded.