Pineda seeks diabetic foot care

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Governor Lilia Pineda is urging health workers and residents to prioritize early detection of diabetic foot complications, calling it a crucial step in preventing amputations and saving lives.

During a community lecture on Friday, Pineda stressed that diabetic foot ulcers, a leading cause of amputations, require urgent intervention at the community level. The event was organized by the Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center, the Department of Health (DoH) and the provincial government.

More than 200 medical professionals and local officials attended the training, which aimed to equip barangay health workers, nurses and local volunteers with the skills to identify early warning signs and prevent severe cases.

Experts led discussions on diabetic foot infection management, wound care and preventive strategies.

Dr. Corazon I. Flores, the DoH regional director, highlighted the importance of addressing diabetes, which is one of the top 10 deadliest diseases in the Philippines. Speakers, including Dr. Emiliano B. Tablante and Dr. Lorenz Rael D. Cruz, demonstrated practical techniques for foot assessment and wound dressing. Dr. Moonyen Almira Panganiban also emphasized the role of lifestyle changes in curbing the disease’s progression.

Pineda praised the collaboration, stating that it aligns with Pampanga’s goal to decentralize specialized healthcare knowledge. She said empowering communities with this information reduces dependency on hospitals.