Over 30K former rebels’ reintegration sought

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will provide social case management services to help former members of non-state armed groups reintegrate into their communities, a top official said Sunday.

Undersecretary Alan Tanjusay of the DSWD’s Peace and Development Group said the Social Case Management Service (SCMS) will guide former combatants and their families from the moment they surrender until they are fully reintegrated.

“The social case management service is focused on assisting and looking after the rebels all throughout the entire time from the moment they surrender,” Tanjusay said. “The DSWD will help them, they will be given full attention until they are reintegrated into their community, into their family — that is what is important.”

Social workers and development workers will serve as case managers, assessing needs, planning interventions, and helping beneficiaries access government services.

These include psychosocial support, financial aid from the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation Program, and seed capital for livelihoods through the Sustainable Livelihood Program.