MINI madness

The MINI John Cooper Works (JCW) family has finally arrived in the Philippines, and it’s packing both tradition and something new. For the first time, the JCW lineup includes not just gasoline-powered models but also fully electric options, giving local fans of the British brand more ways to experience MINI’s signature performance.
Five models make up the new JCW range, consisting of the three-door MINI JCW, the MINI JCW Convertible, the larger JCW Countryman ALL4, and two all-electric newcomers — the JCW Electric and JCW Aceman. Prices start at P3.999 million for the electric three-door and go up to P4.999 million for the Countryman ALL4.
Petrol or electric, every John Cooper Works model carries the same racing DNA.
It is worth noting that the JCW name is special because of its roots in motorsport. MINI’s go-kart handling and punchy acceleration have long been its calling card. The new lineup continues that spirit.
The electric models, the JCW Electric and JCW Aceman, deliver up to 258 hp and 350 Nm of torque with an extra boost function for quick bursts of power. They can hit 100 km/h in under six seconds, with a range of 371 km and 355 km, respectively.
For those who still prefer the sound of a turbo engine, the MINI JCW and JCW Convertible both use a 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo with 231 hp. The hardtop runs 0–100 km/h in 6.1 seconds, while the soft-top takes 6.4. The Convertible’s roof can fold away in 18 seconds, even while rolling at 30 km/h.
The biggest of the bunch, the JCW Countryman ALL4, has all-wheel drive and 300 hp on tap, capable of sprinting to 100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds.
Across the family, MINI says the suspension and braking have been tuned to keep that “go-kart feeling” alive, even with the heavier electric setups. Each model gets design cues that echo MINI’s racing past that include JCW logos in checkered-flag style, red roofs, and aerodynamics built to improve both stability and efficiency. Inside, sporty steering wheels, bolstered seats, and JCW-specific trims complete the package.
Even the technology adds to the experience. A “Go-Kart Mode” adjusts steering and throttle response, while the OLED display shows performance data like torque and g-forces. Harman Kardon speakers are standard, and drivers can use a smartphone as a digital key.
To mark their arrival, MINI Philippines and Autohub are putting the JCW family straight onto the track. On 7 September, enthusiasts can test-drive all five models at the Autohub Trackday at Clark International Speedway in Pampanga.
It’s a fitting stage for cars with such a strong racing heritage. After all, JCW traces its roots back to John Cooper, who turned the original Mini into a Monte Carlo-winning rally car in the 1960s. Today, the name still represents small cars with big performance.