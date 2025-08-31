MINI madness

The MINI John Cooper Works (JCW) family has finally arrived in the Philippines, and it’s packing both tradition and something new. For the first time, the JCW lineup includes not just gasoline-powered models but also fully electric options, giving local fans of the British brand more ways to experience MINI’s signature performance.

Five models make up the new JCW range, consisting of the three-door MINI JCW, the MINI JCW Convertible, the larger JCW Countryman ALL4, and two all-electric newcomers — the JCW Electric and JCW Aceman. Prices start at P3.999 million for the electric three-door and go up to P4.999 million for the Countryman ALL4.

Petrol or electric, every John Cooper Works model carries the same racing DNA.