Imee Marcos to Ombudsman Vargas: Resist pressure of bribery

Senator Imee Marcos on Sunday, 31 August, called on Acting Ombudsman Dante Vargas to "resist the pressure of bribery" as he takes on a "controversial case" next week.

In a statement, Marcos said Vargas is currently facing "tremendous pressure," including "enormous amounts in bribery" from certain influential individuals in order for Vargas "to dismiss a controversial case next week."

"This dismissal will allegedly pave the way for the appointment of one of such individuals to a very powerful and sought-after position," Marcos said.

"I urge the OIC Ombudsman Dante Vargas to resist the pressure and to honor the oath that he took. Do not let the Office meant to fight corruption become corrupted itself," the senator added.

Marcos urged Vargas to resolve the various pending incidents "by giving the parties all the leeway necessary to ferret out the truth."

"Do not betray the trust of the Filipino people by giving in to fear or favor. Do not cave in to external pressure."

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. appointed Deputy Ombudsman for Visayas Dante Vargas as Acting Ombudsman on 27 August.

This came a month after Samuel Martires’ retirement as Ombudsman on 27 July.

The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) held its interview for the Ombudsman’s post from 28 to 29 August and will continue on 1 to 2 September.

According to a list released by the JBC earlier this month, among the candidates for Ombudsman are Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, Sandiganbayan Presiding Justice Geraldine Faith Econg, former Commission on Audit chairperson Michael Aguinaldo, and former Bureau of Internal Revenue commissioner Kim Henares.

The Office of the Ombudsman handles complaints filed against high-ranking government officials and those occupying supervisory positions, complaints involving grave offenses, as well as complaints involving large sums of money and/or properties.