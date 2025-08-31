Convertible king

The Mazda MX-5 has always been a car built on a simple idea of being lightweight, fun, and affordable for open-top driving. That formula has carried it through four generations since its launch in 1989, making it the world’s best-selling two-seater sports car.
Globally, it remains unmatched. More than 1.25 million units have been built in Hiroshima, and in 2024, it was not just the best-selling two-seater but the best-selling convertible of any kind. Nearly 28,000 found new owners worldwide that year, outselling rivals of all sizes.
In the Philippines, the story is just as strong. The current ND generation has become the country’s best-selling MX-5 to date, with 1,563 units sold as of mid-2025. Sales are split almost evenly between the Soft Top and the RF, while around 40 percent of buyers still prefer the six-speed manual. That makes the Philippines the leading MX-5 market in Asia outside Japan. Filipino fans have been particularly loyal as 2023 was its best year locally with 205 cars sold, and 2025 is already shaping up to top that.
In the UK, the MX-5 has sold more than 135,000 cars since 1990. It continues to rank as the country’s best-selling two-seater roadster and sits second overall among convertibles. Nearly 30,000 of those are the current fourth-generation model, and this year alone, 859 have been delivered.
The UK has long been a special market for the MX-5. After all, the car itself was inspired by classic British roadsters of the 1960s and even tested on UK roads in its early prototype form. To honor its strong ties with British car culture, a 30th Anniversary MX-5 from Mazda’s Heritage Fleet is currently on display at the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders headquarters in London until late September.
The modern MX-5 lineup stays true to its roots while giving buyers options. It comes in two body styles with the traditional fabric-roof Roadster and the RF, which features a retractable fastback hardtop. Drivers can pick from three variants — Prime-Line, Exclusive-Line and Homura — paired with either a 1.5-liter or a 2.0-liter Skyactiv-G engine. The six-speed manual gearbox remains a highlight, especially in a market where fewer than a quarter of cars are sold with three pedals.
Mazda UK’s managing director, Jeremy Thomson, describes the MX-5 as a “brand icon” and a benchmark for driving engagement. Over the decades, the car has spawned 56 special editions in the UK, racked up countless awards, and built a global fan base through owners’ clubs and grassroots motorsport.