Convertible king

In the Philippines, the story is just as strong. The current ND generation has become the country’s best-selling MX-5 to date, with 1,563 units sold as of mid-2025. Sales are split almost evenly between the Soft Top and the RF, while around 40 percent of buyers still prefer the six-speed manual. That makes the Philippines the leading MX-5 market in Asia outside Japan. Filipino fans have been particularly loyal as 2023 was its best year locally with 205 cars sold, and 2025 is already shaping up to top that.

In the UK, the MX-5 has sold more than 135,000 cars since 1990. It continues to rank as the country’s best-selling two-seater roadster and sits second overall among convertibles. Nearly 30,000 of those are the current fourth-generation model, and this year alone, 859 have been delivered.

The UK has long been a special market for the MX-5. After all, the car itself was inspired by classic British roadsters of the 1960s and even tested on UK roads in its early prototype form. To honor its strong ties with British car culture, a 30th Anniversary MX-5 from Mazda’s Heritage Fleet is currently on display at the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders headquarters in London until late September.