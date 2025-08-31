Child saved from Hersheypark elevated monorail in viral rescue

A young boy who wandered onto an elevated monorail track at Hersheypark in Pennsylvania was safely rescued Saturday. The incident was captured in a viral video.

The child was reported missing around 5 PM ET after becoming separated from his parents, Hersheypark said in a statement cited. While park staff searched, the boy entered a secured monorail area that was closed and barricaded at the time.

Video recorded by a park attendee showed the child pacing along the track before a bystander climbed onto a nearby roof, reached the track, and carried the boy to safety with help from others.

Park officials said the boy had stayed at the closed station for about 20 minutes before stepping onto the track. By 5:28 PM, he was unharmed and reunited with his family.

“We are grateful for the vigilance of our guests and the swift response of our team, and we remain committed to maintaining the highest levels of guest safety throughout Hersheypark,” the statement read.