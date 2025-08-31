Bong Go to DFA envoys: Keep offices open 24/7 for OFWs

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Tuesday, 26 August, reminded newly appointed ambassadors of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to ensure that overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are never neglected and that government offices abroad remain open and accessible around the clock.

Go issued the reminder during a courtesy call from ambassadors Marlowe Miranda, Noel Novicio, Gines Gallaga, Pabs Mendoza, Jaime Ascalon, and Patrick Hilado, who are set to undergo confirmation before the Commission on Appointments.

“Magtulungan at magmalasakit tayo sa kapwa Pilipino. Huwag ninyong pabayaan ang ating overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). Panatalihing bukas ang inyong opisina 24/7, lalu pa at malayo sila sa kanilang mga pamilya,” said Go, vice chair of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers.

He stressed that beyond physical protection, emotional reassurance is equally vital for OFWs and their families. “Dapat may peace of mind, dapat na may matawagan na opisina para kampante ang kanilang pamilya,” Go explained.

The senator’s appeal underscored his consistent advocacy for OFWs. Go co-authored and co-sponsored Republic Act 11641, which created the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to consolidate government services for overseas workers under one agency. The law, signed by former President Rodrigo Duterte in December 2021, was designed to provide faster, more efficient, and dedicated assistance for migrant workers worldwide.

Go also cited his legislative efforts to institutionalize and expand healthcare services for OFWs. These include Senate Bill (SB) 2297, which ensures the long-term operation of the OFW Hospital in San Fernando, Pampanga, and SB 2990, which seeks to double the hospital’s bed capacity from 50 to 100, upgrade its facilities, and strengthen its medical staff.

In addition, Go filed SB 2414, or the “OFW Ward Act,” which would require all Department of Health hospitals nationwide to allocate dedicated wards for OFWs and their families.

Through these measures, Go reiterated his commitment to ensuring that OFWs—the so-called modern-day heroes—receive the protection, care, and services they deserve.