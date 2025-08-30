QM Builders: Tiny capital, billion-peso projects

Despite its small declared capitalization, QM Builders has since risen to become one of the country’s biggest contractors. Between July 2022 and May 2025, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) records show the company was awarded 96 contracts worth P7.3 billion, mostly for flood control projects in Cebu. In fact, QM Builders now ranks fourth among the top 15 contractors nationwide that cornered one in five flood control projects.

This sharp contrast between the firm’s original capitalization and the billion-peso contracts it managed to secure has fueled questions from lawmakers and critics. Senator Rodante Marcoleta, in a recent Senate hearing, accused Quirante of evading questions over alleged irregularities in QM’s financial capacity and contract handling. Local politicians, however, continue to defend the company, citing its contributions to jobs and infrastructure in Dumanjug and neighboring towns.