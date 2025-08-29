The Flood Control Files, Part 2: QM, EGB, Topnotch

Billions of pesos in flood control projects remain under scrutiny after revelations that just 15 contractors cornered nearly 20 percent of the government's ₱545.65-billion budget from July 2022 to 2025. Despite the massive allocations, flooding continues to plague Pinoys just trying to get through this rainy season, prompting President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to order a probe and roll out the sumbongsapangulo.ph platform to encourage public reporting of irregularities.

As part of its continuing investigation into the flood control controversy, DAILY TRIBUNE has obtained and reviewed official Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) documents of the top 15 contractors. These records, secured Thursday, shed light on the corporate structures, incorporators, and business networks of the firms that collectively landed tens of billions in public works contracts.

This report is Part 2 of a five-part series, with full SEC documents now published for public access.