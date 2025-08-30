Pampanga hits decade-high anti-crime gains

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Law enforcement agencies unveiled major public safety breakthroughs during Pampanga’s 3rd quarter Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) meeting, citing a 32 percent year-on-year crime drop and the seizure of P1 billion worth of illegal drugs — the province’s strongest anti-crime gains in a decade.

From May to August 2025, authorities logged 1,669 criminal incidents, down from 2,469 during the same period last year, with theft and physical assault cases recording the steepest declines.

In a parallel crackdown, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) dismantled a cross-regional syndicate, seizing 150 kilos of shabu in Mabalacat and Angeles City.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) also reported a 23 percent fall in fire incidents, crediting new firetrucks deployed to 12 high-risk towns under Gov. Lilia Pineda’s P50-million modernization program.

Pampanga police chief Col. Eugene Marcelo attributed the sharp crime decline to stronger barangay-police coordination and improved community tip-offs.

PDEA Pampanga’s Mark Anthony Viray called the record haul “a testament to inter-provincial intelligence-sharing,” while BFP Senior Inspector Celso Cuyugan linked faster response times to upgraded equipment and tighter inspections.

During the PPOC meeting chaired by Gov. Pineda, members endorsed more funding for law enforcement, including 10 new patrol vehicles and precinct upgrades.

“Our duty is to empower those on the ground,” Pineda said, stressing her administration’s role in sustaining reforms.

Still, officials warned of new challenges. Cybercrime cases rose 15 percent, prompting plans to train 50 officers in digital forensics by year-end. “Criminals adapt, so must we,” Marcelo cautioned.