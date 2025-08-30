Maya turns marketing recognition into fintech growth momentum

Maya is reinforcing its business momentum after securing seven trophies on Wednesday at the 21st Philippine Quill Awards, one of the most prestigious recognitions in the communications industry.

The awards, organized by the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC), honored Maya’s flagship campaigns that positioned the digital bank as relevant, aspirational, and part of the everyday lives of young Filipinos.

“At Maya, marketing isn’t an afterthought — it’s how we build trust and relevance from day one,” said Pepe Torres, Maya Group chief marketing officer.

“These awards prove that when bold storytelling is anchored on real products, you can change how Filipinos see and use money. The Quill win pushes us to keep raising the bar for what PR and marketing can do in shaping a digital bank that feels like part of everyday culture.”

The winning campaigns — Get Banked with Maya, Maya Credit, Seasonal Campaigns, and Maya Card for Travel — were cited across marketing and brand communications, social media, audio-visual, and experiential categories. Collectively, they reframed how Filipinos engage with finance, from making bank accounts more accessible to positioning credit as a responsible tool, encouraging smarter seasonal spending, and stretching travel budgets through card perks.

These creative initiatives supported Maya’s rapid business growth. Customer accounts more than doubled to 8.2 million in the past year, deposits reached P50.4 billion by June 2025, and loan disbursements grew 147 percent year-on-year in Q2, bringing cumulative lending to P152 billion.

The Quill recognition adds to Maya’s growing list of industry accolades, including Gold for PR Event and Silver for Best Brand Strategy at the 2025 PR Awards Asia-Pacific, as well as multiple wins at the 60th Anvil Awards earlier this year.