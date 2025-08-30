Cabinet execs warned: Prep Sagip Saka plans

As the Senate gears up for the 2026 national budget deliberations next week, Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan on Saturday warned government agency heads to present concrete plans for the full implementation of the Sagip Saka Act or risk having their agency’s budget deferred.

Pangilinan underscored the urgency of operationalizing the 2019 law he authored, which allows government entities to directly procure food and agricultural products from farmers and fisherfolk — bypassing the usual bidding process.

“Those department agency heads in the government should be prepared to answer my questions,” Pangilinan warned in Filipino, addressing agency officials directly.

“What do you plan to buy under this law, to buy directly from farmers and fisherfolk? If you don’t have plans, I won’t approve it. I will defer your budget until you have plans,” he added.

Pangilinan, who chairs the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, has long been a vocal advocate for agriculture reform and food security.

He emphasized that the proper implementation of the Sagip Saka Act could significantly reduce food prices, stabilize the supply chain, increase incomes in rural communities and contribute to national food security.

Pangilinan cited state universities and colleges, public hospitals and rural health clinics, correctional institutions, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development as examples of agencies that must utilize the law in their food-related programs — particularly in relief efforts and regular institutional feeding.